Joliet Man Arrested in Connection to Break In

A 45-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to a break in on Monday night. It was at 6:24pm that Joliet Police were called to the 3300 block of D. Hutchinson Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Shortly after arriving officers discovered Malcohm Frenzel in a basement room of the house. Frenzel was a past resident of the home and had entered by breaking a basement window. After officers were let in by a current tenant, Frenzel aggressively charged at police but was quickly taken into custody without further incident.