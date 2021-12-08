Joliet Man Arrested For Attempted Abduction of Three Children in Bolingbrook

A Joliet man has been arrested for allegedly trying to abduction three children in Bolingbrook.
On December 3rd, 2021, at 4:49 pm, officers met with three female juveniles between the ages of 11-12, who informed officers of a suspicious subject in a green car. The girls were walking near the area of Woodcreek Drive and Remington Blvd. when a man drove past them and then made a U-turn.
The person, later identified as Sossane Seri, 30 years of age, from the 3500 block of Mall Loop Drive, Joliet. He rolled down his window and asked the girls if they were cold and if they wanted a ride. He then told them he likes kids and he has money for them. The girls threatened to call the police and Seri exited his car. The girls ran to the Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and police were notified.
Officers concentrated patrols in the area, and on December 6th, identified a possible suspect vehicle driven by Seri. Additional information was obtained and the Investigations Division located Seri on December 7th, 2021. Seri was positively identified as the offender. With the assistance and coordination of the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Seri was charged with three counts of attempted child abduction and three counts of disorderly conduct. Seri was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.