Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side

A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.

On November 4, 2022, at 2:04 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Riverbend Lane for a report of a wanted person inside the home. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Tyler was currently wanted on four outstanding Will County arrest warrants and was possibly inside the residence. It was believed that Tyler may have had access to a handgun. Officers established a perimeter around the house. Members of the Joliet Police Special Operations Squad entered the home to search for Tyler. While conducting an extensive search of the residence, Tyler was located hiding in the attic of the home. Tyler surrendered and he was placed into custody by Special Operation Squad members. Tyler was unarmed at the time of the arrest.