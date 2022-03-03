      Weather Alert

Joliet Man Arrested After Numerous Guns and Drugs Are Recovered

Mar 3, 2022 @ 3:23pm

A 32-year-old Joliet man has been after officers allegedly recovered mulitple firearms and numerous narcotics from inside a local residence. Rondell McCorkle has been chrged with multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Machine Gun, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon. Joliet Police conducted a search in the 0-50 block of Kenmore Avenue following an investigation and recovered the following.

• 287 grams of Heroin
• 143 grams of Cocaine
• 3,774 grams of Cannabis
• 1.75 grams of Methamphetamine
• Multiple Ecstasy and OxyContin pills

• .45 caliber handgun (previously reported stolen)
• .22 caliber handgun
• .380 caliber handgun
• (2) 9mm handguns (One modified to a fully automatic weapon)
• 7.69 X 39mm rifle

• Large amounts of ammunition and cash

McCorkle was placed into custody without incident.

