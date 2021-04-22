      Weather Alert

Joliet Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase

Apr 22, 2021 @ 1:16pm

A 44-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Wednesday night after leading police on a high speed chase through the city. It was at approximately 5:50PM, Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Von Esch Road and Caton Farm Road after observing a traffic violation. The driver Marvin Hogan refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Hogan exited the vehicle while it was still in motion and fled on foot from Officers in the 5600 block of West Caton Farm Road. He was quickly apprehended, and he was placed into custody without further incident. Marvin Hogan has been charged with Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, two active Will County arrest warrants for failing to appear in court and multiple traffic citations.

