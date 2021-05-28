Joliet Man Arrest for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of 51-year-old Jose Luis Guzman-Aguilera on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. On October 24, 2020 at approximately 10:03PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Dwight Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was reported to Officers that Guzman-Aguilera was suspected of inappropriate sexual contact with two visiting female juvenile family members, ages 2 and 5. Joliet Police Department Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into this case in which it was determined that a sexual assault had occurred, and Guzman-Aguilera was identified as the suspect. On May 27, 2021, Detectives traveled to an address in Frankfort, Illinois, and placed Guzman-Aguilera into custody without incident.