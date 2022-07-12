Joliet Man Accused of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend During Home Invasion

A 20-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend. It was on Sunday morning at 3:27 am that Joliet Police were called to the 400 block of Collins Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving authorities say they determined that the female resident had been battered by her ex-boyfriend Christian Garcia-Hernandez. While the victim was in her home the accused is said to have entered the home by climbing through a living room window. The victim ran to a nearby bathroom and locked herself inside. Garcia-Hernandez is then said to have attempted to unlock the door using a kitchen knife but was unsuccessful. He exited the house and tried to enter the victim’s bedroom by damaging her bedroom window.
The victim attempted to flee the scene but police say that Garcia-Hernandez met the victim outside, who is then accused of grabbing her by the wrist, dragging her, and attempting to throw a rock at her. Garcia-Hernandez is also said to have placed the victim in a headlock and began choking her while she was on the ground. He then stole the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the area. A short time later, Garcia-Hernandez was located while hiding under a van at his residence in the 1400 block of Woodruff Road. He was placed into custody without incident. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
Christian Garcia-Hernandez has been charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence, Aggravated Battery, Theft over $500, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.