98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Joliet Junior College Hosts College Fair October 19th

October 7, 2022 5:14AM CDT
Share
Joliet Junior College Hosts College Fair October 19th

Not sure where you want to go to college? No need to plan lots of campus visits: just come check out College Fair on Wednesday, October 19th at the Joliet Junior College Event Center on Main Campus! From 6 to 8 p.m., you can meet with more than 100 college and university reps from Illinois and across the country. Get your questions answered and learn about academic programs, support services, athletics and more. College Fair is hosted by JJC and District 525 schools. For more information jjc.edu/CollegeFair.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Recent Posts