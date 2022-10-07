Joliet Junior College Hosts College Fair October 19th

Not sure where you want to go to college? No need to plan lots of campus visits: just come check out College Fair on Wednesday, October 19th at the Joliet Junior College Event Center on Main Campus! From 6 to 8 p.m., you can meet with more than 100 college and university reps from Illinois and across the country. Get your questions answered and learn about academic programs, support services, athletics and more. College Fair is hosted by JJC and District 525 schools. For more information jjc.edu/CollegeFair.