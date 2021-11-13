Joliet Junior College Cross Country Team Wins National Championship

In 2020 the Joliet Junior College’s Men’s Cross Country team finished second at nationals while the JJC Women’s team won the National Championship. In 2021, the results were switched with the women’s team finishing second this year and the men’s team winning the National Championship. The women’s team finished second to Oxford College. Tiffany Lehmann was the highest finisher for JJC finishing in second place. The JJC men’s team finished first defeated Mineral Area College by six total points. Hunter Phillips of JJC was the highest finisher winning the individual national championship.