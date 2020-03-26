Joliet Jr. College Answering The Call For Personal Protective Equipment By Using 3D Printers
You’ve heard the expression, “necessity is the mother of invention.” Joliet Jr. College is helping to meet the need for PPE’s, Personal Protective Equipment. JJC’s president Dr. Judy Mitchell says they have nine 3D printers in their “Maker Lab” normally used to make orthotics and prosthetics. Dr. Mitchell says they’re NOW producing face masks for healthcare workers. So far, the face masks have been sent to Palos Hospital and Christ Hospital. Demands are coming in from Silver Cross Hospital and from medical professionals as far north as Lake County.
JJC can produce 100 masks a day. It takes about 40 minutes to produce one face shield. Once they’re bagged up, campus police department picks them up and volunteers have been delivering them to local hospitals.
To hear the entire interview with the president of JJC, Dr. Judy Mitchell click below.