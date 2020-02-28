      Weather Alert

Joliet Is Heading For A Warm-Up

Feb 28, 2020 @ 4:45am

Friday: A few flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest winds to 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

