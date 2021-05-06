      Weather Alert

Joliet Intermodal Master Plan Seeks Public Input – April 16, 2021 – May 10, 2021

May 6, 2021 @ 5:29am

Will County and the City of Joliet have developed the Joliet Intermodal Master Plan for the Elwood/Joliet subregion of Will County. The purpose of the Master Plan is to identify transportation needs that support anticipated development of the area’s intermodal industry while simultaneously working to improve the quality of life for area residents. The Study Area boundary is I-80 on the north, US 52 on the east, West Hoff Road on the south, and I-55 on the west.

Public input is currently being sought on the draft Transportation Improvement Program that identifies transportation priorities. If you would like to participate, please visit the Joliet Intermodal Master Plan website between April 16 – May 10, not May 17 as previously advertised, and provide your comments on the Public Involvement section of the project webpage. All members of the public are invited to review the plan information and provide input.

