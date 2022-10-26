Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”

Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.

Since the WJOL interview, Ascension has released an updated statement to WJOL.

“Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet is committed to having appropriate levels of staffing to care for patients in our community. While the hospital is dealing with nursing shortage issues that all hospitals are currently facing, the Illinois Nurses Association has decided to promote and encourage nurses at the hospital to not work their scheduled shifts. The Illinois Nurses Association’s actions are regrettable and violate the terms of its collective bargaining agreement with the hospital. More importantly, such actions forget the basic reason we are in this community ? to serve and care for patients. ”

The statement goes on to say, “The hospital has requested the Illinois Nurses Association to stop these illegal work stoppages and has further requested a meeting so that we can, together, deliver on our mission to provide compassionate and quality care.”