Joliet Hires Hock as Interim City Manager
The Joliet City Council officially hired Jim Hock as the next Interim City Manager. Hock had previously served as City Manager from October of 2013 to May of 2017. He will be the third Interim City Manager since the city parted with David Hales in October of 2018. Joliet currently has the search firm of Slavin Management Consultants to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent applicant for the position.
Hock’s contract calls for an annual salary of $215,000 and is three months in length although the city will have the option to renew in a month by month basis following the first 90 days.