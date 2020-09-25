Joliet Halloween Trick-Or-Treating Hours
The City of Joliet has received many inquiries concerning Halloween and trick-or-treating for 2020. Joliet does not have plans to cancel trick-or-treating and believes residents have a choice whether to participate in the activity or not. The City of Joliet’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 for those who choose to participate.
In order to celebrate safely, the City asks that residents consider the following:
1. If you do not want to participate in passing out candy, do not turn on your porch light. In addition, there is a printable page available here or at City Hall (150 W. Jefferson) for display on your front door so trick-or-treaters know you are not participating.
2. Wear a mask or face covering when you cannot socially distance from other individuals.
3. Stay home if you are feeling sick.
4. Follow the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for group sizes.
Enjoy a safe and happy Halloween!
You can find additional safety tips for celebrating safely here.