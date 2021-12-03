Joliet Halloween Shooting Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Joliet Man For Illegal Firearms But Not Suspected In Mass Shooting

Will County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the Halloween mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos. On November 29th at 6:18 p.m., the Will County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 900 block of Wood Street in Joliet. Detectives learned the location of possible illegal firearms associated to the shooting. The purpose of the search warrant was to locate illegal firearms.
Upon executing the search warrant, detectives located three firearms. One of the firearms was concealed and had the serial numbers defaced. The firearm was a .40 caliber Ruger SR40. The other firearms were taken into custody for safekeeping.
Rodrigo A. Perez (age 20), was taken into custody and questioned by detectives. Perez advised detectives that the defaced .40 Ruger firearm was his. Rodrigo was charged with Possession of a Defaced Firearm and No FOID card. Rodrigo was subsequently transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
The .40 caliber Ruger firearm was test fired, and does not match any shell casings recovered from the scene. There is no indication at this time that Rodrigo Perez was involved in the shooting that occurred on Halloween.