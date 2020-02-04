Joliet Golf Club Officially Closed – After 115 Years
Representatives from the Joliet Golf Club have confirmed what WJOL reported last week. They announced, Tuesday afternoon, that the club is officially closed, after over 100 years in business.
From a press release, the club states that “after several years of diligent efforts to make the golf course a financially viable business, we have not been successful in our efforts.”
The release also states: “The golf course, the restaurant, clubhouse and pro-shop will be closed effectively immediately. Kemper Sports Management and their staff will be handling the closure of the club. Kemper Sports Management and their staff will also be working with customers to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
WJOL has also learned that ROC Investment is currently marketing the property. ROC expects to go before the Joliet City Council, to rezone the land in March. Surveyors have been seen at the golf course.
The Joliet Country Club opened in 1905 and remained private until 2019. Sources tell WJOL that the land is to be marketed for warehouses.