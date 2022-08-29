The Joliet Fire Department will be entering the third phase of its annual hydrant testing beginning Monday, August 29, 2022 . The testing program will be conducted Monday through Friday, between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The hydrant testing will continue for approximately six (6) weeks, depending on the weather.

During Phase III, testing will take place in the following areas of the City:

The geographical area bounded by Woodruff Rd to the North, Gougar Rd to the East, Cass St to the South, and Collins St to the West

The geographical area bounded by Theodore St. to the North, the Desplaines River to the East, I-80 to the South, and Larkin Ave to the West

The geographical area bounded by W. Renwick Rd to the North, Infantry Dr to the East, Black Rd to the South, and Bronk Rd to the West.

The Fire Department will take precautions to reduce the impact of possible rusty water. The City of Joliet will provide a chemical that removes rust from clothes in a washing machine, however, be cautioned that affected clothes must not be dried until they have been properly run through a rinse cycle with the chemical included.