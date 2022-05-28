      Weather Alert

Joliet Fire Department Hosting Blood Drive June 3rd

May 28, 2022 @ 11:25am

Joliet Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross on Friday, June 3rd as the Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. Blaskey says we are a renewable source and hospitals need their blood supply level restocked.

The Joliet Fire Department blood drive is being held on Friday, June 3rd from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 101 E. Clinton Street at the Joliet Fire Station One. For an appointment call 1-800 RedCross or visit RedCrossBlood,org.

Popular Posts
NASCAR May Be Coming Back To Joliet!
FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
Gas For $2 A Gallon:
Memorial Day Parades & More!
How Top Gun’s Famous Volleyball Scene Led Kenny Loggins to the ‘Danger Zone’
Connect With Us Listen To Us On