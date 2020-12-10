Joliet District 86 to Continue Remote Learning
Joliet Public Schools District 86 students will stay in remote learning through February 2021. Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse reviewed COVID-19 data in Region 7 (Will and Kankakee Counties), Will County, the city of Joliet, and District 86 with the Board of School Inspectors at last night’s meeting. The Board of School Inspectors unanimously approved Dr. Rouse’s recommendation to keep District 86 students in fully remote learning until at least the end of February 2021. “This decision was not made lightly and we fully understand the importance of having students back in school,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, “In mid-January, we will begin transitioning small groups of staff and students into schools for in-person student assessments and possible small group instruction for high-needs students.”
“This is the right decision,” said Board of School Inspector Jeffrey Pritz, “Safety for the students and staff is our main
priority.”
“Caution is a smart thing.” Board of School Inspector R. Emil Standfield added.
Currently 10,347 students, in grades PreKindergarten through eighth grade, attend one of the 21 Joliet Public Schools District 86 schools in the city of Joliet. The students have been in remote learning since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. Joliet Public Schools District 86 is the fourth largest elementary school district in the state of Illinois.