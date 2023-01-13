Joliet District 86 to Ask Voters to Approve a $99.5 Million Referendum this April

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board will be bringing a referendum to the ballot this spring. The April 4th, 2023 election will now have a $99.5 million bond referendum for the voters approval. A referendum question needs 50% plus one in order to pass.

The district says that the money will be used to replace Gompers Junior High and Hufford Junior High. In addition, four classrooms and a multipurpose room will be added at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Remaining funds will be used for restroom renovations, security upgrades, and the technology infrastructure will be addressed at all schools throughout the school district.

