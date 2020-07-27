Joliet District 86 Superintendent “School Year to Start Remotely”
Joliet Public Schools District 86 administrators have announced that all students will now begin the 2020-2021 school year in Remote Learning at home.
“This decision was not made lightly.” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, “We cannot risk the safety and well-being of our students and employees as the uncertainties of the coronavirus continue to evolve.”
The Joliet Grade School District will reassess the situation half way through the first trimester to see if they can safely transition into their Hybrid Learning Model for the second trimester. In the Hybrid Learning Model, student learning occurs both in the school classroom and through remote learning at home.
In the next few weeks, District 86 parents will receive student classroom assignments and schedules. ALL District 86 students (PreKindergarten through Eighth Grade) will receive a District-issued technology device to use at home for the school year.
The first day of school for students is Monday, August 24, 2020.