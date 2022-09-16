98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Joliet District 86 Board of School Inspectors Approve New Employee Contract

September 16, 2022 5:22AM CDT
Joliet District 86 Board of School Inspectors Approve New Employee Contract

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved a new three-year contract September 15, 2022 with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 – Local 949, Engineers, Maintenance, Custodians, Truck Drivers and Grounds Personnel.

The three-year wage settlement provides employees with an average wage increase of 5% in each year of the contract. The new agreement is retroactive to the beginning of this school year. This
bargaining unit serves approximately 80 employees

