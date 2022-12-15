98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Joliet District 86 Board Approves Teachers Contract

December 15, 2022 2:52PM CST
Joliet District 86 has announced that the Board of School Inspectors has approved a new three-year contract for the teachers of the district. According to information released by District 86 The three-year wage settlement provides teachers with a total wage increase of 15% over three years. The new agreement is retroactive to the beginning of this school year. 

Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse issued the following statement following the approval of the deal. 

“I am pleased we were able to agree on a contract. Our teachers work hard throughout the year to provide a safe and high-quality education for our students.”

The new contract will cover approximately 750 teachers within Joliet Public Schools District 86. 

