Joliet District 86 Announces 2020-21 Remote Learning Plan
The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors has announced they have adopted a Hybrid and Blended Remote Learning Plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. The 23-page plan is based on current guidelines from the Illinois School Board of Education (ISBE), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), as well as guidance from the Will County Regional Office of Education and the Will County Health Department.
The plan includes two options: a hybrid plan or a fully remote plan. The hybrid plan is both in-person instruction for students, as well as remote learning. All students, Kindergarten through eighth grade, will receive a Chromebook to use at home. Class sizes will be small to ensure appropriate social distancing to the best extent possible and masks will be required. In addition, thorough safety and cleaning measures will be enforced to keep everyone safe and healthy. In both plans, daily attendance will be taken and grades given.
The first day of school for students is Monday, August 24, 2020.