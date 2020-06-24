Joliet Construction Along Jefferson St. Begins Thursday
If you travel thru Joliet on West Jefferson Street, get ready for some delays near the Walmart. Beginning Thursday, IDOT says there will be intermittent lane closures on Route 52 from Edan Lane to Joyce Road. The resurfacing project will also include the construction of new ramps and curbs that will be compliant with the American With Disabilities Act. You will still be able to access the various business’ during the construction which will last until October.
Here’s the complete story from The Patch.