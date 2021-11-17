      Weather Alert

Joliet City Manager’s Year Is Up And He’s Asking For A Raise

Nov 17, 2021 @ 7:04am

Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is asking for a contract extension and sizeable increase in salary. WJOL has learned that his request was met with considerable push-back from the Joliet City Council. Capparelli was hired January 8, 2021 on a one-year contract. The Joliet City Council voted in favor of him by a vote of 5-3. Prior to Capparelli’s appointment the city had been without a permanent city manager since October of 2018. Capparelli is a local attorney who had been a candidate for the city council in the spring municipal elections but pulled out once he was hired as Joliet’s new City Manager. Capparelli currently makes $192,000 a year.

