Joliet City Council Receives Update on Water Commission

The Joliet City Council received an update on the Alternative Joliet Water Source Program at Tuesday night’s pre-council meeting. In January of 2021, the city of Joliet selected the City of Chicago Department of Water Management to provide Joliet with Lake Michigan water by 2030. The new infrastructure will be built near the existing Chicago Southwest Pumping Station to convey water to Joliet via 31 miles of new water transmission mains to be owned, operated, and maintained by the City of Joliet. Since that vote, the city of Joliet has created a regional water commission to bring water to other municipalities in the future. As of last night, Joliet will be joined by Romeoville, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Minooka, and Channahon. The city has moved into the second phase of its Water Source Program schedule, with the final design of the project infrastructure taking place from 2022-2024, with the construction taking place from 2024-2030.