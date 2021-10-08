Joliet City Center Partnership Names Priscilla Cordero Executive Director

Joliet City Center Partnership announced that its Board of Directors has named Priscilla Cordero as Executive Director. Cordero will be starting in her new role on October 11, 2021.
Prior to taking on this role, Cordero was the Business Development Manager for the Village of Tinley Park where she was responsible for economic development and business retention efforts. Cordero has over 16 years of experience in small business development consulting and banking. She has previously held leadership positions at the Women’s Business Development Center, Small Business Development Center at Governors State University, Accion Chicago, and JP Morgan Chase. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and is bilingual.
“We’re very excited to have Priscilla on board. I’m confident that her depth of experience, knowledge and economic development background will help Joliet City Center Partnership to achieve longstanding goals for the downtown and our special service area,” said Megan Millen, Chair of Joliet City Center Partnership.
“I am honored to have been selected as Joliet City Center Partnership’s Executive Director. The City Center Partnership and its Board have done a wonderful job at being a catalyst for change in the Downtown. There is great opportunity ahead and I look forward to continuing the work of redeveloping and revitalizing the Downtown,” said Cordero.
Joliet City Center Partnership is a community-driven, comprehensive program designed to improve all aspects of the traditional downtown central business district. Working through community partnerships, Joliet City Center Partnership is committed to encouraging economic development, strengthening public participation, fostering community pride, and promoting the unique assets of Downtown Joliet.