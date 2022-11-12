Joliet Chamber Santa Fun Run & Walk

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is announcing that Santa and the Grinch will be trotting through the streets of downtown Joliet once again in 2022. The annual Santa Fun Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, December 3rd. Lace up your shoes next to holiday icons as the run and walk kicks off at 10:00 am.

Plenty of fun will surround the exercise portion of the event with numerous sponsorship opportunities available. This will be a family-oriented event with a contest for best individual and group costume, cookies, hot chocolate, pretzel truck, and a holiday photo opportunity. Every registrant will receive a Santa hat and a goodie bag. There will be awards for the top five runners and the overall winner will receive an Apple watch to enjoy!

Race packet pick up will be Thursday (12/1) from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm and Friday (12/2) from 9:00 am until noon at the Chamber office located at 116 N. Chicago Street, suite 110 in downtown Joliet. Saturday registration and race packet pick up begins at 9:00 am. All will gather at the Van Buren Plaza in downtown Joliet at the intersection of Chicago and Van Buren streets. Race begins at 10 am and plenty of festivities will follow. Those Interested in participating can find more information at www.jolietchamber.com or by calling 815.727.5371.