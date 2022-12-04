Joliet Central & West Pink Heals Event Raises Over $7,500

Joliet Central and Joliet West High school report that the Oct. 4 Pink Heals Volleyball Event raised $7,775.63 for the Joliet Area Pink Heals Chapter. The event included the Central v. West crosstown volleyball game, Survivor’s Ceremony, raffles, and more. The Pink Heals event has been a part of the JT volleyball programs since 2008 and has a special meaning to all that have been a part of our volleyball family.