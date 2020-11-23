Joliet Catholic Announces Entrance Exam Date
Joliet Catholic Academy has announced their entrance exam testing date. Current 8th graders will be able to test on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 8:00am. Pre-Registration online is mandatory for this year’s Entrance Exam to ensure social distancing protocols. Classrooms will be limited to 8-10 test takers based on classroom size, and masks must be worn throughout the exam. All incoming freshmen must take the JCA Entrance Exam in order to receive acceptance and appropriate course placement.
Students are asked to bring two #2 pencils. Calculators are not allowed; scratch paper will be provided for the exam. Prospective students must take the December 5 Entrance Exam at JCA to be eligible for merit-based scholarships including the Franciscan/Carmelite Top Scorer Scholarships and the JCA Heritage Award. A Make-Up Entrance Exam will be offered for students unable to attend December 5 on Saturday, December 12 at 8 a.m.
More information can be found online at jolietcatholic.com