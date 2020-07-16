Joliet Catholic Academy Return To School Plan
The input from our stakeholders and steering committees has led Joliet Catholic Academy to announce they will resume on-campus classes with an 80/20 Hybrid Learning model. 80% of learning will occur in person and on campus, while 20% (or one day per week) will occur at home through “LIVE” E-Learning. On E-Learning days, staff and students will participate in “live” classes on a regular, full-day schedule. Health and safety protocols will also be ensured by cleaning and disinfecting the entire building on E-Learning days.
On Monday, July 6, JCA Athletic teams resumed summer practices/camps in accordance with the IDPH and IHSA’s Phase 4 plan.
Returning to school, much like returning to on campus athletics this summer, will include daily temperature checks, wearing of masks indoors, and certification of having no COVID-19 symptoms for both staff and students. All plans and protocols adhere to ISBE, IDPH and CDC directives on returning to school. These plans are subject to change due to the flexible nature of COVID-19.