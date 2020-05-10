Joliet Businesses: Open Or Closed?

      Weather Alert

May 9, 2020 @ 10:59pm
Jay LaPrete/AP

We found this list of Joliet Business’ in The Patch. It had a great list of stores that are open in Joliet. Here it is

Business name Type of Business Business address Open or closed? Notes for customers. (Hours, pick-up, delivery, etc.). Business phone number Business website
Foot and Ankle Health Center- Dr. Steven Overpeck Health care- Podiatry medical office 1100 Essington Rd. Ste. 2 Open Open for any foot or ankle related problems, can perform telehealth service if needed. 815-730-8200 jolietpodiatrist.com
Shorewood lube & service Auto repair 722 cottage st Shorewood Illinois Open Mon-fri 8-5. Sat 8-12 815-744-5322 Shorewoodlube.com
Midas Auto Service Auto and Light Truck Repairs & Maintenance 1802 N. Larkin Avenue Joliet/Crest Hill Open monday-friday 8am to 5pm, saturday 8am-1pm 815-725-6500 midas.com
Audiophil’s Records Retail 17 E. VanBuren St Joliet Open By appointment only, contact for more information! 8153192143 https://www.audiophilsrecords.com/
Paul & Mike’s Transmissions Local services 232 Collins Street Joliet, Illinois Open Full service automotive repair, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm & Saturdays 8am-12pm. We do grocery store runs for customers who have only one vehicle that is under repair. 815-727-2413
FUTURE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP MEDICAL IMAGING 254 REPUBLIC AVE JOLIET Open CALL FOR APPOINTMENT 815-730-3354 Futurediagnosticgroup.com
FIXnDESIGN (Cybercafe Latino) Computer Repair and Design 2205 Plainfield Rd Unit B, Crest Hill IL 60403 Open Pc drop off and pick up, mon-fri 11am-8pm, sat 11am-6pm, Sunday CLOSED 815-723-7179 www.cybercafelatino.net
The Great American Bagel Restaurant 1101 Essington Rd Open Regular Hours according to website. 815-744-9630 www.gabgrub4me.com
Sidelines Liquors Packaged Liquors 2006 W. Jefferson Street Open Noon till 2am, 3am weekends. 815 725-1579 None
Taqueria Los Paisanos Restaurant 573 Collins st , Joliet IL 60432 Open Mon- Fri 10-8 and Sat-Sun 9-8 .. pick up , UberEats and GrubHub 8157220521
Babe’s Jumbo Hot Dogs Restaurant 2600 W Jefferson St, Joliet Open Drive-thru and Carry-out Open Mon-Sat 10am-8pm & Sun 11am-8pm 815-744-7773 babeshotdogs.com
McBrides Collision Auto Body Repair 3510 south state street Open 8-4:30, hours may soon vary 8157222288
Wild Birds Unlimited Retail 1149 Essington Rd. Closed until further notice wbu.com/joliet
Knights of Columbus East Side Restaurant 1813 East Cass Street, Joliet Open Fridays 11AM-8PM. Call ahead, carry out only. See website for menu. 815-723-3827 www.kofc4400.com
Carnitas Don Rafa #2 Inc Restaurant 2224 Plainfield Rd Open Mon-Fri 11am-7pm Sat-Sun 8am-7pm 815-741-2222 www.donrafarestaurants.com
Tacos Maui Restaurant 1913 S. Chicago St. Unit E, Joliet IL, 60436 Open We are open for carry out orders Mon-Fri 10:30am to 5:00pm 815-919-9792
Law Offices of June, Prodehl, Renzi & Lynch Legal 1861 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois 60435 Open Please call for appointments first. We are able to do Will and Power of Attorney signings by video conference. 815-725-8000 www.jprlaw.net
Mariscos El Huichol Restaurant 1030 n hickory st Open We are open all week for pick up only!
Monday-Thursday 10:00 am to 8:00pn
Friday to Sunday 9:00am to 9:00 pm
Delivering Friday to Sunday		 815-630-4255 Facebook page ‘El huichol de don memo ‘
The Koenig Group, Inc. Real Estate Services 1205 Highland Ave Joliet, Il 60435 Open 24/7/365 815-546-1679 www.TheKoenigGroupRES.com
Suburban Healthcare Associates Healthcare physicians 13415 S Route 59. Plainfield IL 60585 Open Open everyday from 9 am to 5 pm 825-609-3627 www.suburbanhealthcare.com
Velocita Technology Inc. Computer repair/Technology 50 Barney Dr. Open We are open Mon-Fri 8:30-5:30 815-744-9595 www.vtjoliet.com
Inner Light Yoga & Yoga Therapy Local services 304 Mondamin Minooka Closed until further notice 815-641-7725 jillglavanyoga.com
Cleaning Etc Local services 924 Oakland Av, Joliet, IL 60435 Open Basic Cleaning , Deep Cleaning, Call for Info 815-302-9083
Edward Jones-Ron Molo Financial Services 3225 Fiday Rd Open We are open daily 8:30 – 3:30. Please call ahead. 815-439-8221 edwardjones.com/molo
USA Loans Local services 292 S Larkin Ave Open M-F 10-6 Sat 10-1 817-301400 www.usapaydayloanstore.com
Taps Tips BBQ Smokehouse Restaurant 3111 Theodore st Joliet IL 60435 Open Tue-Sun 11am to 8pm 815 782-7135
Tim Wallace Landscape Supply Landscape Supply & Nursery 1481 W. Boughton Road Open Call, come-in, or shop on-line. 630-759-5552 https://timwallacelandscapesupply.com
Brightmore Physical Therapy Physical Therapy 1240 Essington Rd. Ste. 100 Joliet, IL 60435 Open See our website for hours and additional information. Offices in Joliet, Frankfort and Plainfield. brightmorept.com 815-744-7108 brightmorept.com
Brightmore Physical Therapy Physical Therapy 10309 West Lincoln Highway Frankfort, IL 60423 Open See our website for hours and additional information. Offices in Joliet, Frankfort and Plainfield. brightmorept.com 815-469-9515 brightmorept.com
Brightmore Physical Therapy Physical Therapy 23909 W. Renwick Rd. Ste. 101 Plainfield, IL 60544 Open See our website for hours and additional information. Offices in Joliet, Frankfort and Plainfield. brightmorept.com brightmorept.com
Speedway Auto Parts, Ltd Retail 1301 North Herkimer St. Open 8-5 Monday-Friday-free delivery homes and businesses 815-726-0666 www.speedwayap.com
Dunkin’ Donuts Restaurant 1350 houbolt rd Joliet Il 60431 Open Monday-Friday 4am-6pm
Saturday 5am-3pm
Sunday 5pm-12pm

Drive the open
Lobby open for carry out only!

 (815)725-9550
Oestreich Locksmith Local services 102 Mills Rd Open Shop and trucks open by appointment only. 815-722-2431 oestreich@lockandkey.com
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Income tax preparation 288 S. Larkin Ave. Joliet IL 60436 Open Open daily. Closed Sunday 815-744-7397 www.jacksonhewitt.com
RE/MAX ultimate professionals Real Estate – Essential 850 brookforest Shorewood, 16129 Weber Crest hill and 24215 Lockport st, Plainfield Open Brokers are considered essential- we are here for you & consistently conscious of your safety while viewing homes. We are keeping busy while we KNOW interest rates are good!!!! 815-693-8336 RE/MAX ultimate professionals
Loyal Order Of Moose Joliet Fraternal 25 Springfield Ave Open Friday Fish Fry 11 to 7 Carry Out Only Please Call First 815-725-6660 lodge300.moosepages.org
Rosatis of Shorewood Restaurant 707 w Jefferson st Open 11AM – 9PM SUN – THU 11AM – 10PM FRI – SAT 815-725-8686 www.myrosatis.com/shorewood
AUTO MEDICS AUTO REPAIR 108 S LARKIN AVE Open OPEN 8AM-6PM M-F 815-725-2400 JOLIETAUTOMEDICS.NETOPEN 8-6 M-F
Home Cut Donuts Restaurant 1317 E. Washington St., Joliet, IL 60433 Open Regular Hours. We come to your car to keep everyone safe. Same fresh donuts like we’ve made daily since 1966. 815-726-2132 www.homecutdonuts.com
Home Cut Donuts Restaurant 815 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60435 Open Temporary Hours: 5:00 am to 9:00 pm daily. We come to your car to keep everyone safe. Same fresh donuts we’ve been making daily since 1966. 815-727-3511 www.homecutdonuts.com
Hamburgerseria Restaurant 1015 Essington Rd Joliet IL 60435 Open Carryout & Delivery 11am-8pm daily 815-725-2883 Www.hamburgerseria.com
PDM Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Local services 467 Ruby St. Joliet, IL 60435 Open Normal Business Hours 7:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday
After Hour Service is available after normal business hours all week with 24 hour phone service. We are always here to answer your call.		 815-726-6264 pdmsince1885.com
Barton Carroll’s Appliances Retail 720 E Cass St, Joliet, IL 60432 Open Tuesday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm
Saturday 9 am – 3 pm
Sunday & Monday Closed
NO In Home Delivery, Tailgate Delivery or Pick Up Only
Limited # of People Allowed in Store at One Time		 815-726-1910 BartonCarrolls.Com
RIVERONE HEALTH & WELLNESS Local services 370 HOUBOLT RD Open Chiropractic care and Acupuncture only available 815-705-6246 www.riveronehealth.com
Donut Den Restaurant 3043 Theodore St Open M-S 4am-4pm Sunday 5am-1pm, pick up only 8152673810
Bill Schuler Sate Farm Agent Insurance 2018 Plainfield Rd. Crest Hill, IL 60403 Open M-F 9-5 open for phone calls, emails and texts 8157291321 www.billschuler.com
K Ribs BBQ Restaurant 221 N Chicago St Joliet IL 60432 Open Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm 779- 242- 1152 www. kribsbbq.com
Jet’s Pizza Restaurant 2309 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435 Open Curbside Pick Up and Delivery
Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m., Fri-Sat 11.00 a.m. -10:00 p.m.		 815-577-5387 www.jetspizza.com
Sunshine Mexican Cafe Restaurant 406 N Scott St, Joliet IL 60432 Open Carry out, Curbside Pickup and Delivery (Uber or Us).

Tuesday to Sunday 10:00am to 5:00pm

Daily Specials!

 815-630-3036 www.facebook.com/partytimerj.rdz
Donut Den Donuts and other Baked Goods, Bread. 3043 Theodore St. Open Open for walk up 815-267-3810 https://www.facebook.com/donutden3045
Premier Cleaning Solutions, Inc. Commercial Janitorial/Cleaning 6210 Stafford Street, Plainfield IL 60586 Open Call anytime to discuss your cleaning/disinfecting needs – we are here to help! 815-258-9191
Salon David Anthony, Inc. Trendy Hair Salon & Supplies 2606 W Jefferson St Closed until further notice Call and schedule appointment to purchase any hair care products while closed. Book /Reschedule online. 8157299493 https://app.salonrunner.com/customer/directory/index.htm?id=36569
Smile League Dental Health 3687 Hennepin drive Open For emergency dental appointments only 8157826243 Smileleaguedental.com
Michalenes Liquors Liquor store 692 Theodore St Open Sunday 10-6 Monday-Thursday 9to7. Friday and Saturday 9-9 815-723-7548
Craig Lincoln State Farm Insurance Local services 2405 Essington Rd Unit C Open Please call. We are keeping our door locked. 815-439-3993 craiglincoln.com
Eastside Greenhouse Retail 205 Henderson Ave. JOLIET Closed until further notice We will be open for the Spring Season on the 20th. April 2020. 815.727.6505 N/A
Shinedown Construction Hauling of equipment and home reconstruction and repairs 280 Alessio Drive Open Please call or email for services. Ausarean Sally Owner 815-302-1972
Alzada’s Restaurant 1023 Woodruff Road, Joliet Open Pickup 11 am to 5pm Tuesday- Saturday, Sunday 12pm – 5pm 8156303544
Bricks & Minifigs of Crest Hill Retail 20649 W. Renwick Rd Open Online or phone orders Only. Curb-side pickup or local delivery options available. Check out https://bamcresthill.myncrsilver.com/ For purchases (815)582-4220 https://bamcresthill.myncrsilver.com/
First Choice Auto Repair Auto Repair Shop 2123 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill Open Hours M-F 9-5 Sat appt only offering parking lot pick up/drop off 815-730-6900 Firstchoiceautorepairs.com
Boost Mobile Cell Phone Store – Mobile Service 2415 West Jefferson St Suite A, Joliet IL 60435 Open 8153120860
Old fashioned pancake house Restaurant 2022 w Jefferson st Joliet Illinois Open 6:30am-7:30pm 815-7414666 Oldfashionedpancakehouse.com
World Kia Joliet Sales and vehicle repairs 2525 W Jefferson St Open Hours have changed. Please call to review hours 815-7252575 Worldkiajoliet.com
Joliet Cracker Barrel Restaurant/Retail 1511 Riverboat Center Joliet, Il 60432 Open ToGo’s/Curbside/Retail 7 days a week 8-8pm 815-7440985 Crackerbarrel.com
Solid State Controls inc Local services 560 N Joliet st Open Shop is closed at location, Call for Hvac/Appliance Repair, or parts are needed (815) 274-4287 http://www.sschvac.com
2 Paws 4 U Pet Bakery & Treats Retail 1504 Essington Road Open Curbside available M-F 10-6 Sat & Sun 9-3 815-782-4184 2paws4ubetbakery.com
Heroes West Sports Grill and Bar Restaurant 1530 Commerce Lane, Jolier Open 11am-8pm, phone and on line ordering, curbside pickup, Grub Hub, full menu and booze to go. 815-7251234 www.heroeswest.net
Taps Tips BBQ Smokehouse Restaurant 3111 Theodore st Joliet Open Tue-Sun 11am to 8pm Fri-Sat 11am-10pm
Door Dash & Uber eats		 815 782-7135 Taps Tips on Facebook
Dairy Queen – Essington Rd Restaurant 2310 Essington Rd, Joliet 60435 Open We deliver with UberEats and Doordash 815-254-0644 www.dairyqueen.com
Dairy Queen – Washington St Restaurant 1410 E Washington St Joliet 60433 Open We deliver with UberEats. Drive Thru and walk up windows are open 815-553-1000 www.dairyqueen.com
Hawk Chevy Cadillac Automotive Dealership 2001 W Jefferson St Open Service 8am to 4 pm, Sales by appointment only 9am to 5 pm 815-725-7110 https://www.hawkchevyjoliet.com
Lucenta Tire Retail 24059 S Municipal Dr, Channahon, IL 60410 Open M-F 8-5 – Sat Appt Only – Sunday Closed – We can pick up and Drop off Vehicles 815-467-1275 http://lucentatire.com
BrightDogs Dog Day Care 3105 Theodore St Open 8a-5p M-F Appt. only 815-342-0956 Www.brightdogs.net
Muddy’s Laundromat Local services 1551 Plainfield Rd Open 7-8pm Monday-Friday Saturday &Sunday 6am 8pm last wash 815-729-1102
ItisAmazing Retail 76 N. Chicago St. Store Front Closed until further notice Online ordering at www.itisamazing.biz and @itisamazing1 Poshmark 815.582.4995 www.itisamazing.biz
Hawk Mazda Automotive Dealership Route 59 and Caton Farm Road Open Service 8 am to 4 pm, Sales by appointment only! 9 am to 5 pm 815-725-7110 Hawk Mazda.com
Hawk Subaru Automotive Dealership Route 59 and Caton Farm Road Open Service 8 am to 4 pm, Sales by appointment only! 9 am to 5 pm 915-725-7110 Hawksubaru.com
Heroes West Restaurant 1530 Commerce Lane Joliet Illinois 60431 Open 11am-8pm 7 days a week. Curbside pick-up & Delivery. Family meal deals and Easter Dinner. 815-725-1234 Heroeswest.net
PALMER FLORIST Local services 1327 N RAYNOR AVE Open All phone & internet orders are welcome also curb pick up is available
palmerfloristinc / 815-726-4441		 8157264441 palmerfloristinc
Gordon’s Appliance Service Appliance Repair 215 Amendodge Open 8157252516 gordonsapplianceservice.com
Supermercado Joliet and Taco Truck Restaurant 379 E. Cass st Joliet IL. Open Call ahead all order of fresh meat and ready to eat foods, Taco window to go $1 tacos. 7am to 5pm Everyday. 815 723 6078 http://www.supermercadojoliet.com
Alexander Lumber Building Materials 100 Barney Drive, Joliet, IL 60435 Open We are open for curbside pickup or delivery; our showroom is closed to public access at least through April 30. Call with any questions or to place an order. Our temporary hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 815-725-0030 www.alexlbr.com
A.D.E.P.T.(Alcohol/Drug Evaluation & Professional Treatment) Services, Inc. Alcohol/drug evals, DUI services, treatment and education 3033 W Jefferson St., Suite 215 Closed until further notice All appointments/services are being done remotely. Call for services. 815-582-4594 adeptservicesjoliet.com
Thayer Bros. Deli & Grille Restaurant 753 1/2 Ruby Street, Joliet Open Open for carryouts with curbside pickup available 11AM-7PM Monday through Saturday. Deliveries for large orders may be possible. We now accept credit cards. 815-726-8990 Follow us at Thayer Brothers Deli on Facebook
Mavis Tires and Brakes (formerly NTB by the mall) Auto repair/Tire shop 3350 Mall Loop Dr Open Open
M-F 8am to 6pm
Sat. 8am-5pm
Sun 9am-5pm		 (815)-436-8888 www.mavistire.com
Dans Homemade Candies Retail 1003 Plainfield Road Joliet Open curbside pickup 11 am until 3 pm 815-722-0712 Www.Danshomemadecandies.com
Crusader Customs Inc. Used cars, wheels, tires and accessories 2409 W. Jefferson Joliet 60435 Open Mon.-Fri. 10:00am to 6:00pm 815-726-2550 www.crusader-customs.com
Cherry Hill Cafe Restaurant 2635 E Cass St Open Temporary hours: 7:00AM-2:00PM everyday until further notice. We deliver with UberEats and DoorDash. Curbside carryout. (815) 726-0881 Cherryhillcafe.net
Jodys Restaurant 336 republic ave Open 1030 8 815-729-0251 Jodyshotdogs.com
ATLAS DOOR REPAIR Local services 23900 INDUSTRIAL DR S PLAINFIELD ILLINOIS Open Commercial &RESIDENTIAL DOOR REPAIR (815)254-0621 Atlasdoorrepair.com
Henderson Law & Mediation Center Legal Services 23 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432 Open Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. 815-726-8500 https://www.angelahendersonlaw.com/
Magnum Painting llc Local services 9421 W 125th Court Open 12192670545 Www.magnum-painting.com
Subdock Restaurant 932 West Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60435 Open Monday – Saturday 10am-8pm Closed Sunday 815-726-2417 Subdock.net
ICOIN, INC. Retail 151 Springfiled Ave. Closed until further notice Taking appointments; internet sales still active; physical precious metals in stock. 815-730-8808 illinoiscoin.com
Mickey’s Goodyear Local services 112 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet, IL 60435 Open Open Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM. Vehicle pick-up and drop-off available. We disinfect your vehicle after repair. 815-744-0600 www.mickeystire.com
Mickey’s Goodyear Local services 49 W. Normantown Rd., Romeoville, IL 60446 Open Open Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM. Vehicle pick-up and drop-off available. We disinfect your vehicle after repair. 815-886-0300 www.mickeystire.com
Tacosmaui Restaurant 1913 s. Chicago st joliet Open Open 10:30am to 5pm monday to Friday 815-9199792
Minuteman Press Local services 1400 Essington Rd, Joliet Open 815-582-4014 printjoliet.com
Divine Drive Inc Transportation Service (transport to and from doctor appointments (wheelchair accessible), stores, etc ) 1256 w Jefferson st Joliet IL 60435 Open Pick up and delivery 7am to 7pm 815-409-7897 Mydivine-connections.com
Rendels, Inc. Local services 40 Mills Rd. Open Doors are locked, open by appointment only. Please call 815-740-4545 8157404545 www.rendelsjoliet.com
Rendel’s West Collision Center Local services 119 Republic Ave. Open Open for Business 8am -5:00PM, cars sanitized before and after we work on them. 815-773-6565 www.rendelsjoliet.com
Knights of Columbus 382 West Side Restaurant 100 S 129th Infantry Dr. Open Friday’s 11 AM to 8 PM 815-725-0746 Www.Kofc382.org
GOODEHEART MOBILE NOTARY AND SIGNING AGENT 16537 Spangler Road Open Call For An Appointment Or Email. marionmp@mindspring.com 17792345109 n/a
Granholm & Gynac LLC Legal 58 N. Chicago Street, Suite 305 Open In person only by appointment. Available by phone and e-mail during normal business hours. 815-582-3600 www.granholmgynaclaw.com
Walt’s Automotive Automotive repairs 1909 N Broadway Crest Hill Open Call ahead for drop off. 815-726-9314
Central Cleaners Local services 1120 Richards St Open Monday – Saturday 9am to 4 pm 815-726-1229 Centralcleaners.com
Pizzas By Marchelloni Crest Hill Restaurant 1603 N Raynor Ave. Open Regular store hours for Pickups or delivery 815-722-1616 Pizzasbymarchellonicresthill.com
Rax Roast Beef Restaurant 2136 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, Il Open Drive-up window open 10-8. We’re also on Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. 815-725-5500 raxroastbeef.com
The Wandering Dragon Game & Puzzle Shoppe Retail 15032 S Des Plaines Street, Plainfield, IL 60544 Open Order Online; Same Day Delivery & Curbside Pick-Up for $50+ orders placed by 2pm. 815-267-6245 WanderingDragon.com
Thistle & Twig Wild Bird and Nature Shoppe Retail 15032 S Des Plaines Street, Plainfield IL 60544 Open Order Online; No Contact Same Day Delivery & No Contact Same Day Curbside Pick-Up for $50+ orders placed by 2pm. Next day if after 2pm. 815-267-6245 https://ThistleandTwig.com
Toton’s TV Information technology sales and service 2001 lenses ln crest hill Open Phone in and online sales/service—limited in store following cdc guidelines 815 729-1050 Totonstv.com
Ranch Liquor Retail 83 west Jefferson Street Joliet Down Tawon Open Monday -Saturday 7.30Am -12Am. Sunday 9Am -6Pm 815-722-9981
loco’s mexican restaurant Restaurant 1121 essington rd joliet il 60435 Open monday to sunday 11 to 9 pick up. delivery 815 725 9060 locos facebook page we have our menu
On The Road Again Roadside Assistance Local services Mobile Service Joliet, IL Open Joliet’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance including auto lockouts, jump starts, tire changes and fuel delivery. 815-705-4835
Mike More Miles auto repair 845 N LARKIN AVE Open open mon – fri 8am til 6pm sat from 8am till 3 pm we offer pick up and delivery service and $50.00 certificates to our first responers 8157444877 www.mikemoremiles.com
The big chill and grill Restaurant 623 Wilcox st Joliet il Open Monday thru Saturday 10 am to 8 pm walk in pick up delivery drive thru and carry out 815 3025865
Friends Over Fifty Senior Care Non-medical in-home care for Seniors 1523 Plainfield Rd, Ste 3, Joliet Open We are still open but not in our office much right now. Just call us 24/7 to inquire about service. 815-836-2635 Www.Willcountyseniorcare.com
Gustos Bar & Grill Restaurant 2115 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill Open 12pm-7pm (815)744-4159 abgustosbarandgrill.com
Barolo Restaurant Restaurant 2765 Black Road Open Curbside Take Out Mondays-day 4-8pm menu on Facebook page! 8157293606 Www.barolofinedining.com
Boucher Printing & Promotional Products Local services 1605 Mason Ave., Joliet, IL 60435 Open Please call or email. 815-370-8944 www.BoucherPrintingAndPromotionalProducts.com
Sammy’s Tire Local services 663 E Jackson St Joliet IL 60432 Open 815-722-9514
Country Charm Restaurant Restaurant 101 Lincolnway Drive, #2034, New Lenox Open Normal hrs 5:30a-3p Min-Sat, Sun 6a-3p (breakfast & lunch) extended covid hrs 4p-6:30p. They offer pick up or delivery 815-485-3996 or 815-320-3287 countrycharmrestaurant.com
Simply Siding & Windows Home Exteriors Local services Joliet and surrounding areas Open 630-940-7533 or 815-693-1256 www.simplysidingandwindows.com
The Dock At Inwood Restaurant 3000 w. Jefferson st. Open Mon-Thursday 4-8 Friday 3-9, sat 12-9 sun 12-6 815.630.3966 www.thedockatinwood.com
Jerrie’s Dogs and More Restaurant 1003 Essington Rd Open Monday – Saturday 10:30 am – 7:00 pm
Sunday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Delivery and Pick-up Apps. Drive Thru On Demand, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and CurbSide Service		 815-666-1196 Www.jerriesdogsandmore.com
Supermercado Joliet Grocery and Restaurant 379 E. Cass street Open Hours of operstion: 7:00am – 5:00 pm 1815-723-6078 https://www.supermercadojoliet.com
Wholecell Accessories Retail 2415 W Jefferson ST Open Mon-Sat 10.00am to 7.00 pm
Sunday: 11.00 am to 5.oo pm		 815-7301425
Emediate Cure Quick Care Joliet & Shorewood Local services 1508 Essington Rd Unit 6 Joliet IL 60435 Open 9a-9p Everyday -Including weekends 815-733-5952 Emediatecure.com
Best Carpet Cleaning Pro Local services Joliet Open Carpet, upholstery, tiles , hardwood & laminate floor cleaning service 708-945-5092 www.bestcarpetcleaningpro.com
Omega Plumbing Local services 521 Oak Leaf Ct Open We are here for any type of plumbing necessity. 24-hour emergency service is available! 815-773-0808 www.omegaplumbing.com
Joliet Tree Service Specialists Local services We bring our services to your location Open Call us for any tree removal, tree trimming or other tree service needs in Joliet and surrounding areas. 815-900-5035 https://www.joliettreespecialists.com/
Sealcoating and Asphalt Joliet Local services We come to your home. Open We offer sealcoating, asphalt paving, asphalt repair and other asphalt-related services. Call us for a quote! 815-600-7753 https://www.sealcoatingasphaltjoliet.com/
Joliet Home Remodeling Local services Joliet Open Call for a free quote! 815-205-1455 https://www.joliethomeremodeling.com/
Joliet Duct Cleaning Local services Joliet Open Call for a free quote. 815-205-5455 https://www.jolietductcleaning.com/
Labo’s Flowers and Gifts Retail 1601 W Jefferson Street Open We are accepting orders by phone or website for delivery or curbside pickup. During these difficult times, flowers play an important role in improving mental health as they have been shown to aid in reducing stress, anxiety and depression. 1(815)585-6813 labosflowers.com
Mahoney Silverman & Cross, LLC Law Firm 822 Infantry Drive Open Our firm is fully functional while operating remotely, and in person by appointment. 815-730-9500 www.msclawfirm.com
Louis’ Family Restaurant Restaurant 1001 West Jefferson, Joliet, IL, 60435 Open 6-3 everyday, pick-up and Doordash
5.95 breakfast special Monday-Friday		 8157226660 www.LouisFamilyRestaurant.com
My Waffle Family Restaurant Restaurant 1602 n prairie Ave Crest Hill 60435 Open Pick up, carry out ,Delivery
Open 6am to 3pm		 815 630 2013 www.mywafflefamilyrestaurant.com
Fast Printing of Joliet Local services 844 Plainfield Road Open Current Hours are Monday thru Friday 9am – 3pm 815-723-0080 www.fastprintingofjoliet.com
ServiceMaster of Joliet Local services 15509 Weber Road Open 24 hour emergency disaster restoration and janitorial services 815-436-9622 servicemasterofjoliet.com
Mike More Miles auto repair 845 N LARKIN AVE Open monday thru friday 8:00 am till 6:00pm sat 8:00am till 3:00 pm 815-744-4877 mikemoremiles.com
