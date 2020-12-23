Joliet Business Owner Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of Father in Arizona
A 35-year-old Aurora man and Joliet business owner has been arrested on charges of second degree murder after allegedly shooting his father at his Arizona home. Dustin Hegreberg told authorities that he was visiting his father in Mesa, Arizona when a fight broke out over sleeping arrangements. Hegreberg told police that at some point his father, 57-year-old Jeff Hegreberg, left and returned with a gun and fired the weapon at close rage. He then told authorities that he took the gun from his father and shot him twice in the stomach. Hegreberg then stated that he took plastic wrap from the garage and used it to move the body. He also told authorities that he had poured bleach on the body at one point in time in an attempt to mask the odor. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Dustin Hegreberg is the President of Clique Nutrition Inc. which is located on Essington Road in Joliet.
Hegreberg’s bail has been set at $1 million. His first court date is set for December 30th.