Joliet Announces Trick-or-Treat Hours
The CDC is out with new guidance for Halloween in hopes of preventing trick-or-treating becoming a super spreader event. It says some of the high risk activities to avoid include traditional trick-or-treating, with treats handed out at homes or from cars. Health experts also say people should not attend crowded indoor costume parties or indoor haunted houses, attend hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not from your household, or travel to a rural fall festival.
The city of Joliet has received several inquiries concerning Halloween and trick-or-treating for 2020. The city has stated that it does not have plans to cancel trick-or-treating and believes residents have a choice whether to participate in the activity or not. The City of Joliet’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 for those who choose to participate.
In order to celebrate safely, the City asks that residents consider the following:
1. If you do not want to participate in passing out candy, do not turn on your porch light.
2. Wear a mask or face covering when you cannot socially distance from other individuals.
3. Stay home if you are feeling sick.
4. Follow the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for group sizes.