Joliet Announces New Police Chief and Inspector General

The city of Joliet announced two new hires at their City Council meeting on Tuesday night. William Evans has been named as the new Chief of Police. Evans had previously worked with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for over two decades. The Joliet City Manager also announced the law offices of Sean Connolly to be the Inspector General. Connolly served in the army for 20 years and is currently a United States reservist where he serves as commander. He was a former Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County.