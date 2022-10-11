Joliet Announces New Fire Chief

The city of Joliet has announced that they will be hiring from within for the city’s next fire chief. City Manager James Capparelli has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jeffery Carey to Chief of the Joliet Fire Department effective October 1st, 2022.

Carey began his career with the Joliet Fire Department in 1996 as a Firefighter/Paramedic and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2005, Captain in 2007, Battalion Chief in 2012, and Deputy Chief in 2019.

Carey holds an Associate in Applied Science in Fire Science Technology from Joliet Junior College and is currently completing his final semester at Waldorf University where he will earn his Bachelor of Science in Fire Science Administration. Carey also has numerous FEMA and State Fire Marshal Certifications.

Carey is taking over for the recently retired Greg Blaskey. Blaskey retired after 35 years with the Joliet Fire Department.