Joliet Announces City Hall Closure Plan
Beginning Friday, November 20, 2020, Joliet City Hall will be closed to the public in response to Tier 3 Coronavirus Resurgence Mitigations as outlined by the State of Illinois. The City will continue to conduct business and provide vital services to its residents while working remotely in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
City departments have provided information as to how they will continue providing services during this time. All departmental information, including coronavirus resources, are available at www.joliet.gov. A printable list of resources is available here. In addition, all late fees, credit card payment fees and water turn-off for non-payment is suspended until further notice. Public meetings for the City of Joliet continue to use the procedures for public participation created in response to Tier 2 Mitigation instated on November 11, 2020.
The City of Joliet is committed to providing essential services without interruption to its residents for the duration of the closure.