Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week

For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun to the clerk demanding money from the register. The suspect then stole a carton of cigarettes and fled the area. The suspect was described as 6’1” tall with a heavy build wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This is the second armed robbery at that location this week as an armed robbery took place on Monday night as well. Joliet Police have told WJOL that any connections between the two incidents is still under investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3225. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323- 6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.