98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Join Vince Gill and Paul Franklin at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

July 24, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Going to be in Nashville on Friday, August 4? Then, be sure to join country icon Vince Gill and acclaimed steel guitarist Paul Franklin at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

The pair will join the museum’s Dave Paulson for a live conversation about their upcoming tribute album, Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys. The interview’s set to cover the legacy of Ray Price as well as the songs and musicians on the 11-track project.

Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys arrives August 4.

For more information about this event and to grab tickets, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

One Kind of Dog Leash May Actually Harm your Pup

Recent Posts