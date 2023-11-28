98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Join Chayce Beckham at the “Rodeo” on Friday

November 28, 2023 12:00PM CST
ABC

Saddle up, y’all. It’s time to hit the rodeo with Chayce Beckham.

The American Idol alum and fast-rising country newcomer is set to release his new song, “This Ol’ Rodeo,” on Friday, December 1.

Chayce shared the news on social media alongside the single cover art, which features him clad in a beige shirt, white outer shirt, jeans and a belt buckle. 

Earlier this year, Chayce released “Whiskey on the Wall,” “Little Less Lonely” and “Till the Day I Die.” He’s currently #17 and ascending the country charts with his autobiographical single, “23.”

