Johnsonville ‘Beddar With Cheddar’ Sausages Recalled

Johnsonville is recalling more than 20 tons of sausages due to possible contamination.

The recall applies to 14-ounce packages of ‘Beddar with Cheddar’ Smoked Sausage Links distributed in eight states, mostly in the Midwest.

The packages will have a ‘best by’ date of 07/11/2023 C35 and an establishment number of EST 34224.

The sausages may contain “very thin black, fibrous strands of plastic” that could potentially pose a health risk.

Packages should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

