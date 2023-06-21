Johnsonville ‘Beddar With Cheddar’ Sausages Recalled
June 21, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Johnsonville is recalling more than 20 tons of sausages due to possible contamination.
The recall applies to 14-ounce packages of ‘Beddar with Cheddar’ Smoked Sausage Links distributed in eight states, mostly in the Midwest.
The packages will have a ‘best by’ date of 07/11/2023 C35 and an establishment number of EST 34224.
The sausages may contain “very thin black, fibrous strands of plastic” that could potentially pose a health risk.
Packages should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
