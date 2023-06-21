98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Johnsonville ‘Beddar With Cheddar’ Sausages Recalled

June 21, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Johnsonville ‘Beddar With Cheddar’ Sausages Recalled
Grilled Sausage on a fork isolated on white background

Johnsonville is recalling more than 20 tons of sausages due to possible contamination.

The recall applies to 14-ounce packages of ‘Beddar with Cheddar’ Smoked Sausage Links distributed in eight states, mostly in the Midwest.

The packages will have a ‘best by’ date of 07/11/2023 C35 and an establishment number of EST 34224.

The sausages may contain “very thin black, fibrous strands of plastic” that could potentially pose a health risk.

Packages should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

What’s your go-to sausage for grilling season?

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
4

Here's Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss her Boyfriend on TV
5

Garth Brooks is not quite finished with his alter ego, rocker Chris Gaines.

Recent Posts