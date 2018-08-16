Johnny Depp Accuses Ex Amber of Something Gross

Actor Johnny Depp poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'Murder on the Orient Express', in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Johnny Depp is accusing his ex, Amber Heard, of something really gross. So gross that it led to their marriage ending. Depp says that Heard took a poop in their bed to get revenge on him for being two hours late to her 30th birthday bash, and this sparked the argument that led to their divorce. Depp thinks there is “strong, photographic evidence that connects Amber to the feces and that it was left as a prank,” a friend has said. Heard blamed the poop on the dog, but the housekeeper who had to clean it up so the poop was too large to have come from the small dog.

