JOHN OSBORNE AND WIFE LUCIE SILVAS WELCOME TWINS

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first children, twins Arthur and Maybelle, yesterday (Tuesday, March 21st) in the wee hours of the morning in Nashville. John shared the news on social media with a post of both the babies’ names, time of birth, and weight writing, “We did it. y’all. @luciesilvas is a damn warrior princess.”

Arthur was born one minute earlier than Maybelle. He weighed in at 3 lb., 13 oz. and measured 15½ in., while Maybelle weighed 5 lbs., 1 oz. and measured 18 in.

The babies’ early arrival forced John and TJ Osborne to cancel out on their scheduled appearance at the Love Rising charity concert held at the Bridgestone Arena on Monday (March 20th) night just hours before.

