John Oates among artists to perform at virtual festival supporting Philadelphia music community
Courtesy of Calabro Music MediaHall & Oates singer John Oates and Eric Bazilian of The Hooters are among the many musicians who will perform during Love from Philly, a three-day virtual festival taking place May 1-3 that will help members of Philadelphia’s arts and entertainment community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day event will be livestreamed on LoveFromPhilly.live in partnership with nugs.net. Each day’s performances will focus on a different segment of the city’s music scene. May 1 has been dubbed “Busking on Broad,” May 2 is called “Philly @ Home Jazz Festival,” and May 3 is titled “Sounds of Philadelphia.”
Oates and Bazilian both will perform on May 3, along with such other notable artists as Kurt Vile, G. Love, Kevin Eubanks and Schoolly D.
The festival is being presented by Philadelphia-based non-profit 30amp Circuit, which promotes and supports the health and wellness of professional musicians.
“The idea for this event was developed to help and showcase Philadelphia’s unique musical culture and to provide a public vehicle for donations to benefit musicians and indie music venue workers, says 30amp Circuit founder Andy Hurwitz. “These are the people that form the core of the Philadelphia Music Scene.”
He adds, “All festival proceeds will go to grants for Philly musicians, entertainment professionals and indie music venue workers.
