John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, George Harrison among 'Forbes' top-earning dead celebrities for 2020
Bettmann via Getty ImagesJohn Lennon, Queen‘s Freddie Mercury and George Harrison are among the top-earning deceased celebrities this year, according to Forbes.
The late former Beatle lands at #9 on the tally, after bringing in $13 million over the past year. Lennon’s earnings come in large part from sales of the Fab Four’s music and the use of some of their songs on TV or in movies.
Mercury just missed the list’s top 10, finishing at #11 after amassing $9 million in earnings. The Queen frontman’s payday stems from sales of his band’s music and merchandise, publishing, and his share of the money that the group earns from the hit 2018 biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.
Lennon’s fellow Beatle Harrison, meanwhile, is in 12th place with $8.5 million in earnings.
At #1 on Forbes‘ list of top-earning dead celebrities is, for the his eighth consecutive year, Michael Jackson. The late King of Pop brought in $48 million, although that figure is down from $60 million the previous year. More than 70% of Jackson’s earnings come from his Mijac Music catalog, which includes songs by Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.
Other veteran music artists on the tally included Elvis at #5 with $23 million, reggae legend Bob Marley at #8 with earnings of $14 million, and Prince at #10 with $10 million.
Here are the 13 top-earning deceased celebrities on Forbes‘ 2020 list, and their estimated earnings:
1. Michael Jackson, $48 million
2. Theodore “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $33 million
3. Charles M. Schulz, $32.5 million
4. Arnold Palmer, $25 million
5. Elvis Presley, $23 million
6. Kobe Byant, $20 million
7. Juice WRLD, $15 million
8. Bob Marley, $14 million
9. John Lennon, $13 million
10. Prince, $10 million
11. Freddie Mercury, $9 million
12. George Harrison, $8.5 million
13. Marilyn Monroe, $8 million
By Matt Friedlander
