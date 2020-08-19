John Legend, Sara Bareilles and others voice anger over USPS cuts

John Legend, Better Midler, Ice-T and Sara Bareilles are among the growing list of celebrities expressing their anger over cuts to the U.S. Postal Service, which they see as an attempt to dismantle the U.S.P.S. amid the likelihood of a historic amount of mail-in voting in the upcoming presidential election.
Twenty Democratic states have announced plans to file federal lawsuits accusing President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of trying to undermine mail-in voting.
Legend tweeted on Sunday, “Since the President is crippling the Postal Service because he knows Americans don’t want to vote for him, here are some alternatives,” providing a link to an article with helpful information on how to safely cast your ballot not using the postal service.”
Midler shared some advice for voters on how to prevent their ballots from getting lost in the mail or delivered too late. “People can leave outgoing mail in their mailbox for carriers to pick up and…schedule pickups online.” “If they’re willing to spend a few extra dollars, adds the tweet, “they can send a ballot with tracking.”
Responding to a Trump tweet declaring “SAVE THE POST OFFICE,” Bareilles replied simply, “what is wrong with you.”
Replying to a post showing pictures of locked mailboxes, Law & Order star Ice T remarked, “This election s*** is so corrupt it’s crazy…”
DeJoy’s changes to the Post Office include removing more than 670 mail sorting machines, along with hundreds of curbside mailboxes and cutting back work hours and overtime along with eliminating late delivery trips, allegedly as an attempt to cut costs at the cash-strapped agency.
DeJoy, on Tuesday, backed down on the proposals amid the lawsuits, saying the changes will be suspended until after the November 3 election.
By George Costantino
