John Legend delivers stripped-down performances, Q&A in livestream on Friday

Yu TsaiBy GEORGE COSTANTINO, ABC News
John Legend will share stripped-down performances of new songs from his eagerly awaited new album, Bigger Love dropping June 19, as well as a Q&A with fans this Friday on Amazon.com/live.
The title track and “Conversations in the Dark” are just a couple of the songs we can expect to hear from the The Voice coach during the event, which starts at 10 a.m. P.T. on Amazon live.
The livestream will also raise awareness for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps those in the music community affected by the coronavirus. Organized by the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, the fund helps the music community and members who have found themselves out of work due to the near-total shut down of the entertainment industry.
Legend also shared the news on his Instagram page.
