John Krasinski & David Ortiz Give Lifetime Red Sox Tix to Healthcare Workers on “Some Good News”
John Krasinski dropped a brand-new episode of Some Good News early Monday morning, and this time he teamed up with a Red Sox legend to surprise healthcare workers in Boston. “Big Papi” David Ortiz–who co-starred with Krasinski in Hyundai’s Super Bowl “Smaht Pahk” ad–visited staff virtually at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on behalf of the show, thanking them for their service and gifting them lifetime tickets to Red Sox home games.
“I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love you and respect you for what you guys are doing,” Ortiz said. “Taking your lives, taking your time, that’s something…it goes beyond everything.” But wait, there’s more! Krasinski then arranged for the staffers to take a field trip to Fenway Park, where they got to run onto the field, throw out the first “pitches” of the 2020 MLB season and receive a special Jumbotron shoutout from the entire Red Sox team.